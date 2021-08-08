Exploring Pakistan: KP serves as base-camp for tourists bolstering economy

(@FahadShabbir)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Engulfing by clouds with moderate to erratic rainfalls over snow-clad mountains peaks of Mukespuri (2,800 meters) and Miranjani (2,992 meters) on western Hamalya takes tourists in lap of serene after entering the Pakistan's famous hills station of Nathiagali.

The hide and seek between clouds and sun over hills of Nathiagali, some 20 kilometres east on Abbottabad-Murree Road, has started attracting tourists in droves, enjoying its breathtaking natural beauty amid sizzling heat in plain areas of the country.

A visitor could not remain unimpressed after visiting the colonial era walking trails passing through thick chirpine forest with birds chanting and roaring tigers full of thrills and excitement while covering the seven kilometres distance between Nathiagali and Ayubia hiking trail.

Nathiagali is witnessing great hustle and bustle of mountaineers, trekkers and adventure sports lovers these days enjoying its mesmerizing natural beauty, spectacular landscapes, wildlife and biodiversity besides pleasant weather with cool breeze capturing tourists' attention.

From a single room to a five star hotel, charpaee (bed) to guest houses, tents to motels, rest houses to cottages and zigzag hiking to mountains trekking trails at Nathiagali, Ayubia, Changagali, Thandyani, Khanspoor, Harnoi, Jhika Gali, Khanaspoor, Kalabagh and Bagnotar are flooded with domestic tourists arrived from across Pakistan mostly from plain areas of KP and Punjab to beat the scorching heat.

Tourists could hardly forget the seven kilometer walk on colonial era Ayubia-Nathiagali trail mostly supervised by local guides, horse and camel riders besides fast moving swings which become a great source of entertainment and thrills.

Tourists along with families are being seen enjoying the five kilometres ride on Ayubia chairlift full of fun, laughter and excitement while passing in thick chirpine forests before landing at picturesque Mukeshpuri Top.

Famous Mukshpuri Top and Dungagali-Ayubia-Mirajani hikking trails between Nathiagali and Dongagali on 9,500 feet height is center of attraction from where they could see splendid natural beauty of Galiyat, Rivers Harnoi, Jehlum and Azad Kashmir.

Tourists could witness around 210 species of birds including Golden Eagle, falcons, pheasants Koklas and Kaleej, 104 types of plants including national tree Deodara and 35 species of plants, wildlife and mammals including Indian origin leopards, fox, monkeys and tigers in famous Ayubia National Park besides the birds chanting lush green valleys of Khanuspoor, Nathiagali, Dongagali, Changagali, Bagnotar, Baragali, Harnai, Jhikagali, Kalabagh and Thandyani clad in thick chirpine forests in a single day trip.

"First I came to Nathiagali and later visited Ayubia to enjoy its breathtaking natural beauty, the British era walking trails, and unique chairlift ride. I waited for this day with great patience after spending over one year in hometown due to fear of COVID-19," said , Riaz Khan, an academician and resident of Nowshera while talking to APP.

"The stunning natural beauty of Galiyat and Ayubia has allways attracted me to spend few weeks of the hot summer in this cold hilly tourists resorts of Pakistan," he said, adding it was his sixth consecutive visit since 2015 to these hilly stations. "Ayubia Chairlift ride takes my family to a new level of thrill and excitement besides adding color to this beautiful tourists' resort of Pakistan," he said.

Latifur Rehman, Spokesperson Sports and Tourism Department said that a record 2.77 million tourists have visited Swat, Chitral, Nathiagali, Kaghan and Naran during vacations (July 22-25) of Eidul Azha.

He said over Rs 66 billion businesses have been made from tourism and about Rs27 billion was earned by local industries from tourism activities during Eid vacations.

Similarly, over 1.5 million tourists have visited Swat, one million Galiyat, 1,20,000 Kumrat, 7,20,000 Kaghan, Naran and 50,000 Chitral through about 7,20,000 vehicles.

Asif Khan, Director General, Kaghan Devolopment Authority (KDA) said that traffic jams in some congested areas on Kaghan-Mansehra Road were created during Eid vacations because of tourists' floods in Kaghan and Naran valleys. He said tourists have thronged to these scenic areas after restoration of their confidence following anti-coronavirus vaccination of hotels employees at Kaghan and Galiyat.

Asif Khan said three new ski resorts would be developed in Kaghan, Chitral and Swat to promote winter and adventure tourism. Four hilly stations including two in Kaghan and one each in Chitral as well as in Abbottabad would also be developed besides tourists' police force are being made operational in hilly stations including Naran and Kaghan.

He said KP was serving as a base- camp for domestic and foreign tourists besides nature, ecotourism, adventure and mountains sports lovers courtesy to scores of tourism uplift reforms and projects including online visa policy and booking, digitalization of tourists' services, establishment of camping pods, and improved security achieved during last seven and half years rule of the present government.

Work on mega tourism projects including KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KPTDP) amounting to Rs2,667.428 million, Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) amounting Rs3,000 million and Rs500 million for development of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) have been expedited. Colonial era walking tracks including Nathiyagali-Thandiyani, Thandiyani-Satto- Mahnoor and Kaghan-Saiful Malook-Anso are being improved.

Asif Khan said controlled tourism was being encouraged these days due to fourth wave of COVID-19 and owners and employees of all hotels, restaurants, transporters and tourists were directed to strictly follow SOPs.

Raza Habib, Director General, Galiyat Development Authority said over one million tourists had visited Galiyat during Eidul Azha holidays, whom were properly managed despite limited resources.

The KP government is spending Rs 4655.134 million on construction of access roads in remote areas of Hazara division, Rs320 million on development of camping pods, Rs 3044.553million for construction of approach roads to Sheikh Badin resort at DI Khan, Rs 4812 million for approach roads to Malakand division and Rs 2,200 million for development of tourists spots besides communication and adventure sports projects.

Lateefur Rehman said the world's longest and highest 14 kilometers long Cable car Project (CCP) with a proposed cost of Rs32 billion has been planned to connect Kumrat Valley of Dir Upper with Madaklasht at Lower Chitral to promote adventure sports. On completion, the project would attract around eight to 10 million tourists every year to Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Chakdara-Rabat Expressway amounting Rs10.5 billion has been approved to promote tourism, trade and business in Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral and Bajaur districts besides strengthening roads connectivity.

The management along with human resource of over 168 rest houses of different government departments has been transferred to tourism department while 140 rest houses would be leased out this year besides camping pods were setup in remote scenic areas to minimize tourists' loads on Swat, Kaghan, Kumrat, Kalam and Nathiagali.