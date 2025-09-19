Open Menu

Locals Hail CM Maryam Nawaz’s Affordable Electric Bus Service

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Residents from various communities across Sargodha lauded Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's landmark initiative to provide affordable inter-district travel through the launch of electric bus services.

Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) during the inauguration ceremony of the electric bus service on Friday, citizens expressed appreciation for the Punjab government’s efforts to ease travel for the general public.

Muhammad Ali Raza, a daily commuter from Sillanwali to Sargodha, praised the Chief Minister, stating, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the first Chief Minister in Punjab’s history to introduce such an economical and people-friendly travel service.” He added that previously, private transport companies charged as much as Rs. 200 for the Sillanwali-Sargodha route—an amount unaffordable for many daily wage earners. “With the introduction of the electric bus service, fares have dropped by nearly 65%, which is a major relief for the public,” he noted.

Ali Hasnain, a resident of Bhera, shared similar sentiments. “Private transport companies were exploiting passengers by charging exorbitant fares. This new initiative will break the monopoly of private operators and offer citizens a dignified and affordable alternative,” he said.

Dr.

Waqas remarked that the Punjab government under Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to providing comprehensive facilities in Sargodha, including healthcare. “Projects such as the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Institute, the 47-Pul Flyover, and now the electric buses reflect the government’s dedication to improving lives,” he said. “In the past, heart patients had to travel to Faisalabad or Lahore for treatment. Now, Sargodha is becoming self-reliant in health and other sectors.”

Yasir Hussain, another citizen, expressed satisfaction with the government’s performance. “The deployment of 48 electric buses across all tehsils of Sargodha will reduce overcharging and bring much-needed relief to daily travelers,” he said. “The Chief Minister is clearly focused on the development of Sargodha.”

Punjab Minister for Ushr and Zakat, Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan, also spoke to APP, stating that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is working relentlessly to eliminate poverty across the province. “Providing affordable transportation is a key priority, and this initiative marks another step towards sustainable development and public welfare,” he added. “The Chief Minister is working day and night to ensure Punjab stays on the path of progress and prosperity.”

