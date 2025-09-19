Locals Hail CM Maryam Nawaz’s Affordable Electric Bus Service
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Residents from various communities across Sargodha lauded Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's landmark initiative to provide affordable inter-district travel through the launch of electric bus services.
Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) during the inauguration ceremony of the electric bus service on Friday, citizens expressed appreciation for the Punjab government’s efforts to ease travel for the general public.
Muhammad Ali Raza, a daily commuter from Sillanwali to Sargodha, praised the Chief Minister, stating, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the first Chief Minister in Punjab’s history to introduce such an economical and people-friendly travel service.” He added that previously, private transport companies charged as much as Rs. 200 for the Sillanwali-Sargodha route—an amount unaffordable for many daily wage earners. “With the introduction of the electric bus service, fares have dropped by nearly 65%, which is a major relief for the public,” he noted.
Ali Hasnain, a resident of Bhera, shared similar sentiments. “Private transport companies were exploiting passengers by charging exorbitant fares. This new initiative will break the monopoly of private operators and offer citizens a dignified and affordable alternative,” he said.
From the healthcare community, Dr.
Waqas remarked that the Punjab government under Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to providing comprehensive facilities in Sargodha, including healthcare. “Projects such as the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Institute, the 47-Pul Flyover, and now the electric buses reflect the government’s dedication to improving lives,” he said. “In the past, heart patients had to travel to Faisalabad or Lahore for treatment. Now, Sargodha is becoming self-reliant in health and other sectors.”
Yasir Hussain, another citizen, expressed satisfaction with the government’s performance. “The deployment of 48 electric buses across all tehsils of Sargodha will reduce overcharging and bring much-needed relief to daily travelers,” he said. “The Chief Minister is clearly focused on the development of Sargodha.”
Punjab Minister for Ushr and Zakat, Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan, also spoke to APP, stating that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is working relentlessly to eliminate poverty across the province. “Providing affordable transportation is a key priority, and this initiative marks another step towards sustainable development and public welfare,” he added. “The Chief Minister is working day and night to ensure Punjab stays on the path of progress and prosperity.”
Recent Stories
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel
UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Locals hail CM Maryam Nawaz’s affordable electric bus service2 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting to honor prof. Cemer Vellani, Dr. Tanveer Zubairi held at PMA House2 days ago
-
ACP staged children’s theatre play “Umer Ki Bahaduri”2 days ago
-
15th Tehzeeb Festival concludes in NAPA with memorable performances5 days ago
-
ACP hosts book launch ceremony of Syed Kashif Raza’s Poetry Collection “Gul-e-Dogana”6 days ago
-
15th Tehzeeb Festival opens at NAPA with classical performances6 days ago
-
NAPA to host Tehzeeb Festival on 13 and 14 Sept10 days ago
-
India’s willful economic assault devastates Kashmir’s fruit industry, billions lost10 days ago
-
Embargoed: Not to be broadcast,published till 2359 hours Saturday.PM pays tribute to Pakistan Air Fo ..13 days ago
-
MD SIDB visits Art & Crafts Gallery, reviews activities16 days ago
-
Renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi remembered18 days ago
-
'An Evening with Bedil Masroor' organized at ACP20 days ago