Market exchange rates in China -- April 7

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 636.59

Euro 100 693.81

Japanese Yen 100 5.1425

Hong Kong dollar 100 81.217

British pound 100 832.01

Australian dollar 100 478.11

New Zealand dollar 100 440.21

Singapore dollar 100 468.

01

Swiss franc 100 682.20

Canadian dollar 100 506.81

Malaysian Ringgit 66.233 100

Ruble 1,290.83 100

Rand 230.64 100

Korean won 19,146 100

UAE Dirham 57.701 100

Saudi Riyal 58.926 100

Hungarian forint 5,467.31 100

Polish zloty 67.145 100

Danish krone 107.20 100

Swedish krona 149.00 100

Norwegian krone 138.24 100

Turkish lira 231.304 100

Mexican peso 316.57 100

Thai Baht 527.73 100