Market Exchange Rates In China -- April 7
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM
BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. Dollar 100 636.59
Euro 100 693.81
Japanese Yen 100 5.1425
Hong Kong dollar 100 81.217
British pound 100 832.01
Australian dollar 100 478.11
New Zealand dollar 100 440.21
Singapore dollar 100 468.
01
Swiss franc 100 682.20
Canadian dollar 100 506.81
Malaysian Ringgit 66.233 100
Ruble 1,290.83 100
Rand 230.64 100
Korean won 19,146 100
UAE Dirham 57.701 100
Saudi Riyal 58.926 100
Hungarian forint 5,467.31 100
Polish zloty 67.145 100
Danish krone 107.20 100
Swedish krona 149.00 100
Norwegian krone 138.24 100
Turkish lira 231.304 100
Mexican peso 316.57 100
Thai Baht 527.73 100