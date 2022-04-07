UrduPoint.com

Market Exchange Rates In China -- April 7

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Market exchange rates in China -- April 7

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 636.59

Euro 100 693.81

Japanese Yen 100 5.1425

Hong Kong dollar 100 81.217

British pound 100 832.01

Australian dollar 100 478.11

New Zealand dollar 100 440.21

Singapore dollar 100 468.

01

Swiss franc 100 682.20

Canadian dollar 100 506.81

Malaysian Ringgit 66.233 100

Ruble 1,290.83 100

Rand 230.64 100

Korean won 19,146 100

UAE Dirham 57.701 100

Saudi Riyal 58.926 100

Hungarian forint 5,467.31 100

Polish zloty 67.145 100

Danish krone 107.20 100

Swedish krona 149.00 100

Norwegian krone 138.24 100

Turkish lira 231.304 100

Mexican peso 316.57 100

Thai Baht 527.73 100

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar China Riyal Lira

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation ..

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation in Ukraine to Free Belarusian ..

4 minutes ago
 1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

4 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st ..

Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st Ramzan

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely completion of uplift proje ..

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift projects

4 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting ..

PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting of Tehsil Lora LB election

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals ..

Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals Presented in Istanbul - Lavro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.