UrduPoint.com

Parties Move To Form Coalition Govt In Thailand

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Parties move to form coalition govt in Thailand

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Thailand's Move Forward Party (MFP) leader on Monday announced the formation of a coalition government with Pheu Thai Party (PTP).

Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, leader of the center-left MFP, said the two parties garnered support of at least 309 newly-elected lawmakers.

The MFP leader said he had spoken to PTP premier candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra about forming the coalition, Khaosod English news website reported.

"Three small parties will also be part of the coalition of 308 MPs," Pita said, referring to Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai and Liberal Thai Party.

If the political coalition matures, Pita will become Thailand's 30th prime minister in July at a joint session of the Southeast nation's parliament.

A candidate requires support of 376 lawmakers to become prime minister.

A joint sitting of the 500-seat House of Representatives along with the 250-member Senate will pick the new prime minister.

The general elections held in the Southeast Asian nation on Sunday saw MFP leading with 115 Constituencies and 38 party list seats.

Pheu Thai Party was second, leading in 111 constituencies and 30 party list races.

Millions of people in the Southeast Asian country voted to elect a new 500-seat House of Representatives, the lower house of the parliament, for the next four years.

The voter turnout was recorded at about 39.5 million, or 75% of registered 52 million voters.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Thailand Parliament Pita July Sunday Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

4 minutes ago
  COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

33 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

34 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

39 minutes ago
 JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protes ..

JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protest against SC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.