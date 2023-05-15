Parties move to form coalition govt in Thailand

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Thailand's Move Forward Party (MFP) leader on Monday announced the formation of a coalition government with Pheu Thai Party (PTP).

Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, leader of the center-left MFP, said the two parties garnered support of at least 309 newly-elected lawmakers.

The MFP leader said he had spoken to PTP premier candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra about forming the coalition, Khaosod English news website reported.

"Three small parties will also be part of the coalition of 308 MPs," Pita said, referring to Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai and Liberal Thai Party.

If the political coalition matures, Pita will become Thailand's 30th prime minister in July at a joint session of the Southeast nation's parliament.

A candidate requires support of 376 lawmakers to become prime minister.

A joint sitting of the 500-seat House of Representatives along with the 250-member Senate will pick the new prime minister.

The general elections held in the Southeast Asian nation on Sunday saw MFP leading with 115 Constituencies and 38 party list seats.

Pheu Thai Party was second, leading in 111 constituencies and 30 party list races.

Millions of people in the Southeast Asian country voted to elect a new 500-seat House of Representatives, the lower house of the parliament, for the next four years.

The voter turnout was recorded at about 39.5 million, or 75% of registered 52 million voters.