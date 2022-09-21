UrduPoint.com

Putin Orders Partial Mobilisation In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Moscow, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered "partial" mobilisation in Russia, in an escalation of what Moscow calls its military operation in pro-Western Ukraine.

"I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Defence Ministry and of the General Staff to conduct partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation," Putin said during a televised address to the nation.

He added that a relevant decree has already been signed and will come into force on Wednesday.

Putin said that Russia will use all available means to protect its territory, accusing the West of seeking to "weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country".

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff," Putin said.

"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind can also turn in their direction," Putin added.

