Several Hurt In Tennessee School Shooting: Police
Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:50 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Several people were shot on Monday at a school in Knoxsville, Tennesee, including a police officer, police said.
"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time.
Please avoid the area," the Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter.
It said the shooting occurred at Austin-East Magnet High School, without providing further details about the condition of the victims.