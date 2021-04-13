Several hurt in Tennessee school shooting: police

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Several people were shot on Monday at a school in Knoxsville, Tennesee, including a police officer, police said.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time.

Please avoid the area," the Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter.

It said the shooting occurred at Austin-East Magnet High School, without providing further details about the condition of the victims.