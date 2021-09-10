UrduPoint.com

Shafqat Mehmood Visits Painting Exhibition 'The New Odyssey'

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Shafqat Mehmood visits painting exhibition 'The New Odyssey'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister of education, Professional training, National History and Culture Division Shafqat Mehmood Friday visited National Art Gallery to see painting exhibition titled as 'The New Odyssey' appreciated young artists and also praised the efforts made by Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

PNCA is dedicated for promoting Pakistani Art on local and national level, its unique programs present the traditional and contemporary art practices which reflected the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as the professional competence of the artists, said a press release issued here.

PNCA was committed to promote significant positive aspects of the country and encouraged community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice of artist's understanding of the work, and encourages a flourishing and sustainable local arts industry.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.

The various universities of Pakistan including National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi campus, Beacon house National University, University of the Punjab, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, University of Baluchistan, and the University of Karachi participating in the exhibition.

The show consisting of 70 artists and 93 skilled graduates and interesting works by the young graduates.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Peshawar University Of The Punjab Education Young Rawalpindi Jamshoro National University Industry

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

28 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

39 minutes ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

26 minutes ago
 Applications invited for canola cultivation on exp ..

Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

26 minutes ago
 Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 ..

Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 new fatalities

26 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.