World Culture Festival 2025 from Oct 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan (APC) Karachi announces World Culture Festival 2025 to commence from Oct 30.

President ACP Ahmed Shah while addressing a press conference on Tuesday said the festival will continue for 39 days and conclude on December 7.

Internationally acclaimed singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Farooqi and artist promoter, Sajjad Khan, were also present on the occasion.

Shah noted that the announcement was initially planned four months earlier, but was delayed due to the war between Pakistan and India and heavy rainfall. Ahmed Shah shared key highlights of the upcoming festival, revealing that this year; more than 800 artists from 102 countries will participate. These include performers from 31 African, 30 Asian, and 26 European nations, as well as from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the USA, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Portugal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka. Additionally, painters from 20 countries will also take part. This time, we’ve expanded the festival to include not just music, theatre, and dance, but also film, Shah stated.

I have great love and respect for all Pakistani artists, including Baloch and Sindhi performers. This year, we will also host iconic local artists such as Faqir Zulfiqar, Akbar Khamiso Khan, Mai Dhai, and Sanam Marvi.

Ahmed Shah also announced the launch of a Film academy at the Arts Council, scheduled to begin in January 2026, with formal classes to follow soon after. We aim to nurture and elevate Pakistan’s film industry, he said.

He further acknowledged the Sindh Government for providing full support, especially in terms of security arrangements.

Speaking about the festival’s closing ceremony on December 7, Shah announced that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform, honoring the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. We had initially planned to commemorate Ustad Nusrat’s death anniversary on September 6, but due to Rabi-ul-Awwal, we will now pay tribute during the festival,” he added.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan expressed his gratitude to the Arts Council and Muhammad Ahmed Shah for including him in the festival. “Events like these should be held in every city. The people of Pakistan celebrated wholeheartedly, turning every victory into a true celebration,” he said. He also thanked the Government of Sindh and the Arts Council for providing him with the platform to perform, referencing successful concerts held in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Karachi.

Rahat further revealed that the Sindh Government plans to establish NFAK and RFAK academies in both Karachi and Lahore, where children will be trained in vocal arts. I believe Pakistan is full of talent.