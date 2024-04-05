Open Menu

Minister For Law And Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Emphasizes On Role Of Committees To Assist Needy Litigants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasizes on role of committees to assist needy litigants

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday emphasized on active role of legal aid committees to provide legal assistance to deserving litigants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday emphasized on active role of legal aid committees to provide legal assistance to deserving litigants.

The law minister said that legal aid committees at the district level could play a role to support the poor and needy people for their access to justice.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar held a meeting with a delegation of Punjab Bar Council. Chairman Reforms Committee Rana Tufail Ahmed Noon and Chairman Executive Punjab Bar Council were also part of the delegation.

The meeting discussed the ideas of jail reforms and the provision of free legal aid to needy prisoners. The law minister said that assured the coordination with the Punjab government in this regard.

