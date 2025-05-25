Open Menu

03 Motorcycles, Stolen Vehicle Recovered During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM

03 motorcycles, stolen vehicle recovered during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered three motorcycle and stolen vehicle from their possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Dhamyal police while taking action held two members gang and recovered motorcycles, stolen vehicle from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the detainees will be challaned in court with solid evidence. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad Police action have arrested pro claimed offender involved in a murder case. The suspect in custody had shot and killed a citizen over a old enmity. A case of the incident was registered against unknown persons last month.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

20 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

2 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

2 hours ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

3 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan