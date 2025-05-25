03 motorcycles, stolen vehicle recovered during operation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Police have arrested two members gang involved in street crimes and recovered three motorcycle and stolen vehicle from their possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Dhamyal police while taking action held two members gang and recovered motorcycles, stolen vehicle from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the detainees will be challaned in court with solid evidence. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad Police action have arrested pro claimed offender involved in a murder case. The suspect in custody had shot and killed a citizen over a old enmity. A case of the incident was registered against unknown persons last month.