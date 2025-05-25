8,000 youth compete to join Pakistan’s tech revolution in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a remarkable show of enthusiasm for digital empowerment, over 8,000 young people gathered here on Sunday to take part in the entry test for Batch 4 of the Mohsin and Huma Mass IT Training Centre, a flagship initiative by Aziz Jan Trust in collaboration with Saylani Welfare International.

The event also marked the graduation of Batches 2 and 3, whose students are already earning locally and internationally in fields such as Python programming, Cloud Computing, Web and mobile App Development, Graphic Design, Digital Marketing, and Video Animation.

The competitive test, held in four shifts, offered 2,000 fully funded seats in these high-demand digital skills programs, completely free of charge.

The initiative aimed to democratize access to quality IT education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the event, Afan Aziz, Chairman of Aziz Jan Trust, reflected on the program’s journey: “Two years ago, a seed was planted—today, it stands as a thriving tree.”

He emphasized the role of IT in shaping Pakistan’s future, adding, “No other field offers the kind of rapid progress and global opportunity that Information Technology does.”

Aziz also honored the Pakistan Army for its role in national security and called for the youth to lead the next frontier in IT.

“Our neighbour may lack our military strength but leads in IT. That’s the domain we must now win—and we will, InshaAllah,” he said.

Several graduates shared personal success stories, highlighting how the program had enabled them to become financially independent and confident contributors to the digital economy.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Javaid Ali, Dr Muneer Khattak, Shah Sawar, and Abdullah Khattak, who praised the initiative’s impact and reaffirmed their support.

Since its launch in September 2023, the Mohsin and Huma Mass IT Training Centre has trained over 4,000 youth, many of whom are now working in Pakistan’s growing tech sector or freelancing globally.

The Aziz Jan Trust, the philanthropic arm of the Aziz Group of Industries, also supports education for over 1,200 underprivileged children at the Aziz Jan Institute of Learning and provides food, scholarships, and healthcare support across the province.

This initiative stands as a model for sustainable digital development, empowering youth, uplifting communities, and positioning Pakistan for success in the global digital economy.