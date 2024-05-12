05 Drug Peddlers Held With Hashish, Imported Wine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Police have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered Hashish and imported wine from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Sunday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Amir, Sajjad Ali, Danish, Dilawar and Khadija by New Multan police.
The police have also recovered three kilogram Hashish and 432 bottles of imported wine from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farewell ceremony held in honor of retiring police officers6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of writer Khaki Joyo observed in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
International Mother’s Day observed6 minutes ago
-
04 thieves arrested, stolen mobile phones recovered6 minutes ago
-
3-Day, 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference on Social Responsibility concludes6 minutes ago
-
Kundi vows to extend all possible support to KP government for serving masses16 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.81m from 92 defaulters in 24 hours26 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns attack on security forces in North Waziristan26 minutes ago
-
Sarfaraz Bugti to meet PM to Discuss Balochistan Issues36 minutes ago
-
IPP discusses economic, general situation, reaffirms support for government36 minutes ago
-
Government commences procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat, amounting Rs 29bn: Minister36 minutes ago
-
PML-N AJK backs negotiated solutions for key issues46 minutes ago