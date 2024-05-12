05 drug peddlers held with Hashish, imported wine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Police have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered Hashish and imported wine from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Amir, Sajjad Ali, Danish, Dilawar and Khadija by New Multan police.

The police have also recovered three kilogram Hashish and 432 bottles of imported wine from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.