Unity Flag March Held To Commemorate Independence Day And Marak-e- Haq
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) To commemorate Independence Day and Marak-e-Haq, the District Administration Sukkur and Sukkur Police on Wednesday jointly organized a Unity Flag March. The march was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Bushra Mansoor, and Assistant Commissioner City, Sobia Falak Rao.
The flag march began at Globe Chowk and concluded at Dua Chowk, passing through Military Road and Bandar Road.
A large number of representatives from the district administration, Sukkur Police, Municipal Corporation, political and social organizations, and citizens participated in the march.
All the vehicles participating in the march were decorated with national flags, reflecting the spirit of patriotism. The public welcomed the flag march by scattering flower petals at various points. During the march, a special prayer was also offered for the country's security, progress, and prosperity.
