10 kg flour bag being sold for Rs 648 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :District food Controller Farrukh Shehzad has said that the 10 kg flour bag is being sold for Rs 648.

The flour is being sold at 507 special shops and 64 sales points established in the district.

He said that there were 25 sales points and 224 shops in Bahawalpur city, 14 sales points and 99 shops in Saddar tehsil, six sale points and 28 special shops in Yazman tehsil, six sale points and 14 shops in Khairpur Tamewali, seven sale points and 32 shops in Hasilpur, and six sale points and 110 shops in Ahmedpur East.