10 Killed, 1,135 Injured In Road Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1,135 others sustained injuries in 1,017 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 713 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals while 422 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, according to the Rescue-1122 spokesman.

The analysis showed that 452 drivers, 39 juvenile drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 510 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 291 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims, and at third Multan with 56 accidents and 65 victims.

As many as 814 motorcycles, 137 rickshaws, 119 cars, 68 vans, 14 buses, 38 trucks and 109 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

