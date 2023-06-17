10 killed, several injured in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Atleast ten passengers were killed while other several injured when a passenger bus hit a pillar on the elevated road after the brakes of the bus failed near Kallar Kahar on Saturday afternoon.

According to details, the spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred near Kallar Kahar this afternoon which claimed ten lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The motorway police evacuated the people trapped inside the bus, rescue officials said.

Rescue sources added that the accident took place when the bus was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore.