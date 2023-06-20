10 maunds of substandard meat recovered

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The livestock department team recovered 10 maunds of unhealthy and substandard meat here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson,Veterinary Officer, Dr Syed Ali Ammar along with special branch team set up a picket in mohalla Mushtaq Nagar of tehsil Arifwala.

During checking,they intercepted a vehicle and recovered 10 maunds of substandard dead buffalo meat,which the accused would supply to Sahiwal and Lahore.

The team arrested four accused including Ramzan, Shani,Gulzaib and Nowrez.

City Arif Wala police registered a case against the accused under the Slaughter Control Act and launched investigation.