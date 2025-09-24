10 Shopkeepers Arrested In Rawat Bazaar For Price List Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Price Control Magistrate of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday conducted an operation at Rawat Bazaar and arrested ten shopkeepers for violating the official price list.
The action was part of the ongoing effort to regulate market prices and ensure compliance with government-notified rates, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
According to officials, the inspection teams visited Rawat Bazaar to check whether vendors were selling essential items in line with the official price list issued by the district administration. During the operation, ten shopkeepers were found overcharging customers and not displaying the required price lists. They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to police lock-ups.
Authorities stated that monitoring of local markets has been intensified to protect consumers from unfair pricing. They emphasized that price lists issued by the government must be strictly followed by all shopkeepers. Those found in violation will face strict legal action, including fines and arrests.
The administration also appealed to the public to play an active role in controlling overcharging.
Citizens have been urged to verify rates according to the official price list while shopping and to report any violations to the relevant authorities. Officials said consumer cooperation is essential to discourage profiteering and ensure that goods remain available at affordable prices.
The magistrate conducting the operation said that surprise visits to markets will continue in different parts of the district. Special focus will remain on areas with high customer flow, including bazaars and weekly markets. He added that shopkeepers must display the official price list prominently and collect payments strictly in line with the notified rates.
Residents of Rawat welcomed the action, saying that overcharging had become a routine practice in the bazaar, particularly for vegetables, fruits, and daily-use items. They hoped the crackdown would discourage violations and bring some relief to consumers.
Officials concluded that the drive against price list violations will remain ongoing, and further arrests will be made if shopkeepers are found breaking the rules. The administration reiterated its commitment to keeping market prices under control and ensuring fair trade practices across the district.
