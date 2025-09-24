ICT Police arrest accused, seize Kalashnikov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Humak Police Station team arrested an accused during routine patrolling and recovered a Kalashnikov rifle along with three live rounds from his possession.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the accused was identified as Gul Taj son of Bilal Khan, a resident of Sidh Khani, Dak Khana Yahi, Tehsil Tarar, District Swabi.

He said the suspect was apprehended during checking within the jurisdiction of Humak Police Station.

He said the weapon was seized on the spot, and a case was registered against the accused under FIR No. 915/25 at Police Station Humak in accordance with sections AO 13, 20, and 65.

He said Humak Police remain vigilant and committed to curbing crime and taking strict action against anti-social elements to ensure peace and security in the area.

APP-rzr-mkz