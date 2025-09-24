ICT Police Arrest Accused, Seize Kalashnikov
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Humak Police Station team arrested an accused during routine patrolling and recovered a Kalashnikov rifle along with three live rounds from his possession.
An official told APP on Wednesday that the accused was identified as Gul Taj son of Bilal Khan, a resident of Sidh Khani, Dak Khana Yahi, Tehsil Tarar, District Swabi.
He said the suspect was apprehended during checking within the jurisdiction of Humak Police Station.
He said the weapon was seized on the spot, and a case was registered against the accused under FIR No. 915/25 at Police Station Humak in accordance with sections AO 13, 20, and 65.
He said Humak Police remain vigilant and committed to curbing crime and taking strict action against anti-social elements to ensure peace and security in the area.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 shopkeepers arrested in Rawat bazaar for price list violations5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest accused, seize Kalashnikov5 minutes ago
-
ICT admin holds 8 for setting up roadside encroachments5 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan stresses sports to protect youth from negative tendencies5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review15 minutes ago
-
Governor assures full support to minority community delegation15 minutes ago
-
CM inspects PERA force passing-out parade, stresses merit, accountability25 minutes ago
-
RPO pays tribute to martyrs, orders strong action against overloaded vehicles25 minutes ago
-
Nine beggars arrested in Islamabad during anti-begging drive25 minutes ago
-
PU takes action against 37 students for disciplinary violations35 minutes ago
-
CM meets Pak Suzuki delegation, company donates Rs 30m for flood victims’ rehabilitation35 minutes ago
-
Road repair work in full swing across flood-affected areas35 minutes ago