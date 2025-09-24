Open Menu

ICT Police Arrest Accused, Seize Kalashnikov

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ICT Police arrest accused, seize Kalashnikov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Humak Police Station team arrested an accused during routine patrolling and recovered a Kalashnikov rifle along with three live rounds from his possession.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the accused was identified as Gul Taj son of Bilal Khan, a resident of Sidh Khani, Dak Khana Yahi, Tehsil Tarar, District Swabi.

He said the suspect was apprehended during checking within the jurisdiction of Humak Police Station.

He said the weapon was seized on the spot, and a case was registered against the accused under FIR No. 915/25 at Police Station Humak in accordance with sections AO 13, 20, and 65.

He said Humak Police remain vigilant and committed to curbing crime and taking strict action against anti-social elements to ensure peace and security in the area.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

5 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

5 minutes ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

15 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Socia ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum

20 minutes ago
 Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260 ..

Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..

35 minutes ago
Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infr ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

50 minutes ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

1 hour ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

2 hours ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan