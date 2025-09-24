Shazia Rizwan Stresses Sports To Protect Youth From Negative Tendencies
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan on Tuesday said that youth were the country’s valuable asset.
She stressed that promoting sports and healthy activities helped build a sound society and kept the younger generation away from negative tendencies.
Shazia Rizwan was addressing the opening ceremony of a cricket tournament among divisional teams of the province at the Postgraduate Boys College, Sixth Road, Rawalpindi.
Encouraging the players, she said the Punjab Government was taking every possible step to promote sports and such competitions played a vital role in polishing the talent of youth.
Later, Shazia Rizwan presided over a meeting at the Union Council Chairman’s office, Fauji Colony Pirwadhai, regarding cleanliness and anti-dengue measures.
On the occasion, she said that without public cooperation, government efforts for eliminating dengue could not succeed. Citizens should keep their houses and neighbourhoods clean, avoid water accumulation, and actively support the anti-dengue campaign, she added.
She directed the departments concerned to utilise all available resources for dengue eradication and accelerate the public awareness drive.
The parliamentary secretary reaffirmed that the Punjab Government was committed to providing a clean and healthy environment to citizens, saying that progress in both sports and cleanliness was vital for shaping a balanced and prosperous society.
