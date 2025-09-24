ICT admin holds 8 for setting up roadside encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment operation in Sectors H-8 and H-9 under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner (City) and arrested eight people for setting up roadside encroachments.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the campaign was launched after repeated complaints from commuters and residents about roadside encroachments creating traffic bottlenecks and blocking pedestrian movement.

During the operation, teams identified several individuals who had set up temporary stalls and structures without approval. Eight of them were taken into custody on the spot.

Authorities confirmed that all encroachments found during the operation were cleared immediately. The confiscated material has been shifted to the custody of the administration. The detained individuals were transferred to the police station for further legal proceedings.

Officials explained that roadside encroachments not only cause inconvenience to the public but also pose safety concerns, particularly in busy sectors like H-8 and H-9, which house offices, educational institutions, and markets.

Regular monitoring has been directed in these areas to discourage the re-establishment of such setups.

The Assistant Commissioner (City) said that anti-encroachment drives are being carried out across Islamabad with a focus on main sectors and public routes. He added that the administration would not allow individuals to occupy government land or roadside space for personal business.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the administration by refraining from setting up unauthorized stalls or structures. Officials also appealed to residents to report new encroachments in their localities so that immediate action can be taken.

The city administration stressed that the crackdown will continue in other sectors as well, with priority given to areas where public complaints have been highest. The aim, they said, is to keep Islamabad’s roads clear and ensure smooth traffic flow.