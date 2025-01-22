10 Sukkur IBA Students Selected As Sindh Ombudsman Ambassadors
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Ten students from Sukkur IBA University have been selected as ambassadors for the Sindh Ombudsman under the fourth round of the program
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Ten students from Sukkur IBA University have been selected as ambassadors for the Sindh Ombudsman under the fourth round of the program. The announcement was made during an awareness session held at the university, aimed at promoting civic responsibility and awareness about accountability.
Advisor to the Sindh Ombudsman, Rehana Ali on Wednesday explained that the program involves students from universities across Sindh to highlight the role of the Ombudsman's office in promoting good governance, transparency and human rights. The ambassadors will serve as a bridge between the public and the Ombudsman, spreading awareness through campaigns and social media.
The selected students will promote civic responsibility and advance the Ombudsman's mission.
Other universities participating in the program's fourth round include Hamdard University, Sindh Madressatul islam University, and Salim Habib University.
Registrar of the Sindh Ombudsman, Masood Ishtiaq, provided a detailed briefing on the office's mandate and complaint process, while addressing students' queries.
Sukkur IBA University's Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, hailed the program as an encouragement for youth participation in civic responsibility. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh termed the initiative a significant step in strengthening ties between Sukkur IBA University and the Sindh Ombudsman's office, promoting good governance and accountability across Sindh.
