10 Suspects Arrested With Illegal Weapons, Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Kohat Police arrested 10 suspects and recovered weapons, drugs and crude oil while conducting operation in Shakardara suburb of Kohat.
According to the police, under the supervision of SHO Shakardara Saifur Rahman, the police team conducted a raid and recovered a repeater, two pistols, dozens of cartridges, 60 grams of hashish, 54 grams of ice and 510 liters of crude oil from their possession.
"This is a major victory for the people of Shakardara," said SHO Rahman. "We will not tolerate criminal elements disrupting the peace and safety of our community."
The police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.
APP/azq/378
