Open Menu

10 Suspects Arrested With Illegal Weapons, Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

10 suspects arrested with illegal weapons, drugs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Kohat Police arrested 10 suspects and recovered weapons, drugs and crude oil while conducting operation in Shakardara suburb of Kohat.

According to the police, under the supervision of SHO Shakardara Saifur Rahman, the police team conducted a raid and recovered a repeater, two pistols, dozens of cartridges, 60 grams of hashish, 54 grams of ice and 510 liters of crude oil from their possession.

"This is a major victory for the people of Shakardara," said SHO Rahman. "We will not tolerate criminal elements disrupting the peace and safety of our community."

The police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Drugs Oil Kohat Criminals From

Recent Stories

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PA ..

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman

7 minutes ago
 PM vows to work for country along with students

PM vows to work for country along with students

2 hours ago
 US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bil ..

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

3 hours ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

4 hours ago
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

6 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan