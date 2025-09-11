MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) In a major relief measure, 1,000 additional tents have been delivered to flood victims in Muzaffargarh on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) dispatched the tents to ensure that displaced families have safe shelter after losing their homes to the floods.

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, confirmed the development and said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, providing relief and rehabilitation to flood-hit families remains the government’s top priority.

“These tents were being distributed immediately in the most affected areas where houses have been damaged, so families can find safe and secure accommodation,” the commissioner noted.

He assured that no family will be left alone in this time of crisis, as the relief operation will continue without interruption.

He added that the Chief Minister has made it clear that the Punjab government will not rest until every flood-affected household was fully rehabilitated. “We share the pain of these families as our own, and the government stands shoulder to shoulder with them,” he maintained.

APP/shn