Open Menu

1,000 More Tents Provided On CM's Directives: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM

1,000 more tents provided on CM's directives: commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) In a major relief measure, 1,000 additional tents have been delivered to flood victims in Muzaffargarh on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) dispatched the tents to ensure that displaced families have safe shelter after losing their homes to the floods.

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, confirmed the development and said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, providing relief and rehabilitation to flood-hit families remains the government’s top priority.

“These tents were being distributed immediately in the most affected areas where houses have been damaged, so families can find safe and secure accommodation,” the commissioner noted.

He assured that no family will be left alone in this time of crisis, as the relief operation will continue without interruption.

He added that the Chief Minister has made it clear that the Punjab government will not rest until every flood-affected household was fully rehabilitated. “We share the pain of these families as our own, and the government stands shoulder to shoulder with them,” he maintained.

APP/shn

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

2 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

5 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

20 minutes ago
 Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

1 hour ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

1 hour ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

2 hours ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

3 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan