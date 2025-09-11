1,000 More Tents Provided On CM's Directives: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) In a major relief measure, 1,000 additional tents have been delivered to flood victims in Muzaffargarh on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) dispatched the tents to ensure that displaced families have safe shelter after losing their homes to the floods.
Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, confirmed the development and said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, providing relief and rehabilitation to flood-hit families remains the government’s top priority.
“These tents were being distributed immediately in the most affected areas where houses have been damaged, so families can find safe and secure accommodation,” the commissioner noted.
He assured that no family will be left alone in this time of crisis, as the relief operation will continue without interruption.
He added that the Chief Minister has made it clear that the Punjab government will not rest until every flood-affected household was fully rehabilitated. “We share the pain of these families as our own, and the government stands shoulder to shoulder with them,” he maintained.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash
UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..
UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI, TDAP holds seminar on opportunities for Pakistani exporters, importers9 seconds ago
-
CDA opens new parking facility at Pak Secretariat to ease congestion10 seconds ago
-
Man hit to death by car12 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary13 seconds ago
-
Four flood affectees rescued after boat overturns15 seconds ago
-
Strong academia-industry ties imperative for food security: UAF VC16 seconds ago
-
1,000 more tents provided on CM's directives: commissioner17 seconds ago
-
Strict action to be taken against those creating artificial crisis of wheat and flour19 seconds ago
-
Three killed, three injured in attack in Malir20 seconds ago
-
Parks' renovation, beautification continues in Paharpur21 seconds ago
-
Minister Azma pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, highlights flood relief efforts22 seconds ago
-
Commander of Iraqi Air Force calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu10 minutes ago