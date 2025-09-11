Minister Azma pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, highlights flood relief efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the nation pays rich tribute to his struggle, sacrifices, and visionary leadership.

She noted that due to the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam and his companions, Pakistan emerged on the world map as an independent state—a legacy that will always be remembered.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR on Thursday, the minister also commemorated the seventh death anniversary of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, lauding her services for democracy. She said that during difficult times, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz stood firm and became the strong voice of PML-N.

Turning to the recent flood situation in Punjab, Azma Bokhari described it as a major challenge but assured that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government is providing all possible relief. She informed that so far, 2.2 million people and 1.7 million livestock have been relocated to safer areas, while relief goods are being delivered through helicopters and aircraft. More than 4,500 villages have been affected, impacting around 4.2 million people.

She highlighted that in just three days, over 16,000 people were rescued, while 490 medical camps and 1,412 veterinary camps have been established. Medicines, clean drinking water, and food supplies are being ensured, with special attention to pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

The minister said that CM Maryam Nawaz is personally visiting the flood-affected areas on a daily basis, directly monitoring the situation and staying in constant contact with the administration. Senior ministers and cabinet members are also present in the affected districts to ensure smooth relief operations.

Azma Bokhari clarified that private boats are being utilized under government supervision, with all expenses borne by the government. She warned that any irregularity or malpractice will be dealt with strictly.

She further stated that the government is closely monitoring the wheat and flour situation. Officers found negligent have already been removed from their posts. The price of a 20-kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs. 1,760 (retail Rs. 1,860), and any artificial shortages or profiteering will not be tolerated, she added.

Reassuring flood-affected families, the minister said the Punjab government will never abandon them. A high-level committee has been formed for rehabilitation, and CM Maryam Nawaz will soon announce a major relief package.

Concluding her remarks, she criticized the opposition and so-called YouTubers for spreading negativity, emphasizing that the Punjab government is working day and night for the people. “Saving every single life is CM Punjab’s mission—and there will be no compromise on this mission,” she asserted.