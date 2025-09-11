Open Menu

Parks' Renovation, Beautification Continues In Paharpur

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Parks' renovation, beautification continues in Paharpur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The process of renovation and beautification of public parks is underway in Tehsil Paharpur to provide citizens with improved recreational facilities.

According to the district administration, the initiative was launched following public feedback and is being supervised by Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid Siddique.

The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff is actively engaged in cutting grass, repairing broken fences and benches, and carrying out other necessary maintenance works in Family Park Paharpur, Dhakki Park, and various other recreational sites.

New saplings are also being planted in the parks while the installation of streetlights will be completed soon to ensure a pleasant and safe recreational environment, particularly for families.

The Paharpur administration stated that it was fully committed to enhancing the beauty of the area and ensuring better recreational opportunities for the public.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

4 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

8 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

22 minutes ago
 Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

1 hour ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

1 hour ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

2 hours ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

3 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan