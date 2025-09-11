Parks' renovation, beautification continues in Paharpur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The process of renovation and beautification of public parks is underway in Tehsil Paharpur to provide citizens with improved recreational facilities.

According to the district administration, the initiative was launched following public feedback and is being supervised by Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid Siddique.

The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff is actively engaged in cutting grass, repairing broken fences and benches, and carrying out other necessary maintenance works in Family Park Paharpur, Dhakki Park, and various other recreational sites.

New saplings are also being planted in the parks while the installation of streetlights will be completed soon to ensure a pleasant and safe recreational environment, particularly for families.

The Paharpur administration stated that it was fully committed to enhancing the beauty of the area and ensuring better recreational opportunities for the public.