Open Menu

Three Killed, Three Injured In Attack In Malir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Three killed, three injured in attack in Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Three women were killed and three people injured after a violent attack inside a house in Bhitaiabad Colony within the limits of Malir Cantonment police station on Thursday.

The SSP Malir rushed to the scene immediately after the incident was reported, according to spokesperson for Malir Police.

The deceased women were identified as Aashi, Tania, and Naina. The injured were named Ajay Ram, Priya, and Nandini.

The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for postmortem, while the injured were also taken to the same hospital for medical treatment.

According to initial investigations, statements from an injured girl and a woman revealed that Ajay Ram, attacked the victims with a knife. The alleged suspect, who was also injured, is in police custody and receiving treatment at the hospital.

Malir Cantonment police said further legal proceedings are underway as per procedure.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

2 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

5 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

20 minutes ago
 Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

1 hour ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

1 hour ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

2 hours ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

3 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan