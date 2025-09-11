Three killed, three injured in attack in Malir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Three women were killed and three people injured after a violent attack inside a house in Bhitaiabad Colony within the limits of Malir Cantonment police station on Thursday.

The SSP Malir rushed to the scene immediately after the incident was reported, according to spokesperson for Malir Police.

The deceased women were identified as Aashi, Tania, and Naina. The injured were named Ajay Ram, Priya, and Nandini.

The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for postmortem, while the injured were also taken to the same hospital for medical treatment.

According to initial investigations, statements from an injured girl and a woman revealed that Ajay Ram, attacked the victims with a knife. The alleged suspect, who was also injured, is in police custody and receiving treatment at the hospital.

Malir Cantonment police said further legal proceedings are underway as per procedure.