CDA opens new parking facility at Pak Secretariat to ease congestion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday inspected the newly constructed parking area at the Pak Secretariat, aimed at resolving long-standing parking problems for government employees and visitors in the Federal capital.

According to CDA officials, the facility spans 133,729 square feet and can accommodate more than 1,000 vehicles.

The project is expected to ease congestion in and around one of Islamabad’s busiest government complexes, which houses key federal ministries and offices.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said the initiative reflects CDA’s broader efforts to modernize urban facilities and make Islamabad more citizen-friendly.

“Solving fundamental issues like parking will not only reduce traffic congestion but also save citizens’ time and energy,” he noted, while commending the Engineering Wing and project teams for their work.

The CDA chairman also issued directives to ensure vehicles are parked only in designated spaces and under sheds for better organization.

He instructed authorities to install signboards for public guidance and ensure proper security, lighting, and cleanliness in the facility to create a safe and accessible environment.

Randhawa further directed that the existing parking lot adjacent to Jamia Mosque within the Secretariat should be expanded and made operational immediately, while also announcing plans for a new parking facility near the mosque to provide a permanent solution to space shortages in the area.

He added that more modern parking projects would be introduced across the capital to keep pace with Islamabad’s growing population and rising traffic pressure.

Officials including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon accompanied the CDA chairman during the visit.