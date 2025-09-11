Open Menu

Governor Kundi Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On His Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Governor Kundi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation for his unparalleled vision and struggle that led to the creation of an independent homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent.

In his message on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here Thursday, the Governor said that at a time when Pakistan was facing political, economic, and social challenges, it was imperative to adopt Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles of unity, faith and sacrifice as guiding lights.

He emphasized that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the entire nation, must rise above hatred and divisions, safeguard constitutional rights, serve with sincerity, and strive for a strong, just and prosperous Pakistan the true vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Governor Kundi further said that paying homage to Quaid-e-Azam is not only about remembering his contributions but also about renewing our collective pledge to uphold democratic values, promote tolerance, and work tirelessly for national progress and stability.

He added that the younger generation must study and follow Quaid’s life, character and leadership qualities in order to become responsible citizens who can steer the country towards development and prosperity.

The Governor reiterated that true respect for the Father of the Nation was lying in implementing his ideals of justice, equality and unity, which remained the cornerstone for a peaceful and progressive Pakistan.

