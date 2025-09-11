SCCI, TDAP holds seminar on opportunities for Pakistani exporters, importers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here Thursday organized an awareness session on “Opportunities for Pakistani Exporters and Importers”.

The event that was held in SSCI Office among others was attended by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan, Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shehryar Khan, TDAP Director Nauman Bashir, traders and exporters.

Traders and exporters pointed out specific problems and stressed pragmatic steps to address issues to boost regional trade and export.

They called to pay serious attention to the border closure issue to prevent them from further monetary loss.

SSCI President said that that Pakistan and Afghanistan relations would foster an organized and mutual trust basis that

would not only benefit traders on both sides of the border but it would open doors of economic progress, regional

stability and prosperity.