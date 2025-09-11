SCCI, TDAP Holds Seminar On Opportunities For Pakistani Exporters, Importers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here Thursday organized an awareness session on “Opportunities for Pakistani Exporters and Importers”.
The event that was held in SSCI Office among others was attended by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan, Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shehryar Khan, TDAP Director Nauman Bashir, traders and exporters.
Traders and exporters pointed out specific problems and stressed pragmatic steps to address issues to boost regional trade and export.
They called to pay serious attention to the border closure issue to prevent them from further monetary loss.
SSCI President said that that Pakistan and Afghanistan relations would foster an organized and mutual trust basis that
would not only benefit traders on both sides of the border but it would open doors of economic progress, regional
stability and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash
UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..
UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI, TDAP holds seminar on opportunities for Pakistani exporters, importers1 minute ago
-
CDA opens new parking facility at Pak Secretariat to ease congestion1 minute ago
-
Man hit to death by car1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Four flood affectees rescued after boat overturns1 minute ago
-
Strong academia-industry ties imperative for food security: UAF VC1 minute ago
-
1,000 more tents provided on CM's directives: commissioner1 minute ago
-
Strict action to be taken against those creating artificial crisis of wheat and flour1 minute ago
-
Three killed, three injured in attack in Malir1 minute ago
-
Parks' renovation, beautification continues in Paharpur1 minute ago
-
Minister Azma pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, highlights flood relief efforts2 minutes ago
-
Commander of Iraqi Air Force calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu11 minutes ago