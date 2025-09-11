Four flood affectees rescued after boat overturns

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service rescued four flood affectees after their small wooden boat overturned in floodwater in Ahmadpur East.

Sources in Rescue-1122 said that a group of people riding a private small wooden boat were coming from their village to safe area when their boat overturned in flood water in Mouza Bakhri.

“Four persons fell down into flood water as their boat overturned,” they said.

Soon after receiving information, the rescuers along with boat rushed to the scene and rescued all four persons. “The health condition of all four men was stable,” they concluded.