Four Flood Affectees Rescued After Boat Overturns
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service rescued four flood affectees after their small wooden boat overturned in floodwater in Ahmadpur East.
Sources in Rescue-1122 said that a group of people riding a private small wooden boat were coming from their village to safe area when their boat overturned in flood water in Mouza Bakhri.
“Four persons fell down into flood water as their boat overturned,” they said.
Soon after receiving information, the rescuers along with boat rushed to the scene and rescued all four persons. “The health condition of all four men was stable,” they concluded.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash
UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..
UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala
World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..
ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..
HK in 4th place in international talent rankings
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI, TDAP holds seminar on opportunities for Pakistani exporters, importers2 minutes ago
-
CDA opens new parking facility at Pak Secretariat to ease congestion2 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by car2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Four flood affectees rescued after boat overturns2 minutes ago
-
Strong academia-industry ties imperative for food security: UAF VC2 minutes ago
-
1,000 more tents provided on CM's directives: commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Strict action to be taken against those creating artificial crisis of wheat and flour2 minutes ago
-
Three killed, three injured in attack in Malir2 minutes ago
-
Parks' renovation, beautification continues in Paharpur3 minutes ago
-
Minister Azma pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, highlights flood relief efforts3 minutes ago
-
Commander of Iraqi Air Force calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu12 minutes ago