Man hit to death by car

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A man was killed when he was hit by a car on Solar Park Bypass on suburbs of Bahawalpur city.

According to a press release, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), a man was hit by a speeding car when he was crossing Solar Park Bypass road.

“The man sustained critical wounds and succumbed to his injuries on the spot,” it said. The cause of the death was told to be head injury.

The press release said that a rescue team reached the scene and medically examined vital signs of the man which confirmed his death. The local police were informed about the incident. The body had been shifted to hospital morgue. The identification of the body was yet to be ascertained.