Strong Academia-industry Ties Imperative For Food Security: UAF VC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that strong academia-industry ties coupled with value addition, need-based research and translating knowledge into goods and services would help address the issues of low productivity and food insecurity.

He was addressing the Agri-connect: An interactive session for strengthening linkages.

He said that climate changes and soil degradation was posing serious threats to the agriculture sector.

He said that UAF is taking all possible measures to ensure tangible research work and strengthen outreach programs.

He invited the industry to provide their input in curricular review process to produce skilled manpower.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Ghulam Murtaza said that in the face of numerous agricultural challenges, it is need of the hour to modernize agri practices that would not only increase per acre production but also bring economic boost.

Chairman Entomology Dr Waseem Akram said that the country needs to promote precision agriculture for optimum usage of resources and raise income of farming community.

In the session, the practitioners from industry and farmers were invited to discuss the way forward to ensure agrarian uplift.

Prof Zhang from Silk Bio-tech Agri Industry, Dr Saddam Hussain, Dr Sagheer, Malik Shamsheer, Nadeem Tariq from FFC, Ahmad Saleem from Tara Group, Ahmad Naveed, Shafiq-ul-Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

