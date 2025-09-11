Strict Action To Be Taken Against Those Creating Artificial Crisis Of Wheat And Flour
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Price Control Secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid has said that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in creating artificial crisis of wheat and flour.
She said this while presiding over a meeting on current situation of wheat and flour here on Thursday.
Commodities Additional Secretary Khalid Bashir and food DG Amjad Hafeez briefed during the meeting that during last 24 hours more than 1.4 million wheat bags of 10 kg have been provided in all districts, adding that performance of price control magistrates and e-portal mechanism would be further improved.
The Secretary directed the authorities concerned to ensure sufficient availability of flour bags in market from flour mills.
Dr Kiran Khurshid further directed to improve supply chain of vegetables in the market.
Market committees have been directed to present details regarding timely import and demand and supply of items in shortage.
