109 Criminals Held
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The district police arrested 109 criminals during the last 24 hours.
According to police sources here Tuesday, the police teams constituted at police station level during raids held 109 criminals including 24 proclaimed offenders, 33 court absconders and 20 drug traffickers.
Police also seized 6.9kg hashish, 2kg heroin and 290 liters liquor while 7 pistols were also recovered from outlaws.
All the accused have been locked behind bars and legal action has been initiated against them.
