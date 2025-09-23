PA witnesses heated debate on private schools fee structure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly witnessed a heated debate on the number of private schools and their fee structures on Tuesday.

The matter was eventually referred to the committee concerned for further discussion.

During the session, PML-N lawmaker Jalal Khan demanded details regarding the total number of private schools in the province and their current fee structures.

Responding to the query, Parliamentary Secretary for education, Ajab Gul, stated that private schools are categorized into seven groups, all regulated by the authority, adding that private schools are investments but must also maintain certain educational standards.

PML-N’s Sobia Shahid, however, objected to the response, arguing that the fee figures presented were outdated.

“The actual fees being charged today are much higher,” she said.

Speaker of the Assembly advised her to provide evidence to the minister concerned, assuring that action would be taken against such schools if found violating regulations.

PPP MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi added that if any department is misrepresenting facts, the issue should be referred to the committee. “This should not be taken in a traditional manner—sending the matter to committee does not mean disrespect for anyone,” he remarked.

After the discussion, the Speaker of the KP Assembly referred the issue to the relevant committee for further examination.