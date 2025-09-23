CM condoles death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal in a road accident in Islamabad.

The chief minister extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul and for strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss.