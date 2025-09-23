Open Menu

Ameer Balaj Murder Case: Court Extends Gogi Butt's Interim Bail Till Sep 29

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A sessions court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till September 29 in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Najaf Haider Kazm conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the accused.

During the hearing, the investigation team contended that an opinion was formed against Gogi Butt without the required documents being received.

However, owing to a strike by lawyers, the court granted an extension in Gogi Butt’s interim bail.

Ameer Balaj, the owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead in a wedding ceremony in Chung area in February last year. He was son of Arif Ameer alias Tepu Truckanwala, who was also murdered at the Lahore airport in 2010 in an armed attack.

