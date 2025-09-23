WASA MD Orders Acceleration Of Desilting Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Managing Director of the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Sohail Qadir Cheema, has issued directives to expedite the desilting drive across the city to ensure smooth and efficient drainage facilities for residents.
In a statement on Tuesday, he stated that operational teams are actively engaged in extensive cleaning efforts in several key areas, including Peoples Colony B-Block, Muzaffar Colony Samanabad, Bilal Chowk near Ideal Bakery Samanabad, Mehmoodabad, and Jhanda Pira Road main line.
Desilting work has also been undertaken in Railway Colony Sector Three, Siddiq Akbar Town main line, Abdullah Colony main road, Stop No. 5 main line, Shalimar Park main line, and Madina Masjid main bazaar.
So far, the desilting process has been completed in multiple localities including Ghaziabad, Shamsabad, Iqbal Nagar Dhuddiwala, Shadman Colony, Premier Mills Road, Mansoorabad, Allama Iqbal Colony main road, Sir Syed Town B-Block, Sitara Colony, Zulfiqar Colony, X-Block, Abid Shaheed Road Y-Block, Partab Nagar, Muhammad Deen C-Block, Guru Nanak Pura, Jinnah Colony, Digranwan Road, Waris Pura, National Colony Mananwala, Gulzar Colony, and Railway Colony B-Block.
On CNG Main Road Jawan Nagar, modern mechanical machinery has been deployed to accelerate the desilting process and enhance operational efficiency.
Sohail Qadir Cheema emphasized that desilting and cleaning of sewerage lines are being carried out rigorously and without delay, assuring that these efforts will produce positive results for the city’s drainage system.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA MD orders acceleration of desilting drive3 minutes ago
-
PA witnesses heated debate on private schools fee structure3 minutes ago
-
Illegal logging in Torghar echoes in PA3 minutes ago
-
24 new dengue cases reported in Punjab: Health Department3 minutes ago
-
One killed, another Injured in dumper accident in Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Sep 293 minutes ago
-
District administration takes efforts to revive health facilities under reform drive3 minutes ago
-
UoG launches National Literacy Drive3 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures discussed3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wheat smuggling intensified13 minutes ago
-
AC visits school13 minutes ago
-
Details of govt schools in Peshawar presented in KP Assembly13 minutes ago