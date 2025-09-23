Open Menu

WASA MD Orders Acceleration Of Desilting Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM

WASA MD orders acceleration of desilting drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Managing Director of the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Sohail Qadir Cheema, has issued directives to expedite the desilting drive across the city to ensure smooth and efficient drainage facilities for residents.

In a statement on Tuesday, he stated that operational teams are actively engaged in extensive cleaning efforts in several key areas, including Peoples Colony B-Block, Muzaffar Colony Samanabad, Bilal Chowk near Ideal Bakery Samanabad, Mehmoodabad, and Jhanda Pira Road main line.

Desilting work has also been undertaken in Railway Colony Sector Three, Siddiq Akbar Town main line, Abdullah Colony main road, Stop No. 5 main line, Shalimar Park main line, and Madina Masjid main bazaar.

So far, the desilting process has been completed in multiple localities including Ghaziabad, Shamsabad, Iqbal Nagar Dhuddiwala, Shadman Colony, Premier Mills Road, Mansoorabad, Allama Iqbal Colony main road, Sir Syed Town B-Block, Sitara Colony, Zulfiqar Colony, X-Block, Abid Shaheed Road Y-Block, Partab Nagar, Muhammad Deen C-Block, Guru Nanak Pura, Jinnah Colony, Digranwan Road, Waris Pura, National Colony Mananwala, Gulzar Colony, and Railway Colony B-Block.

On CNG Main Road Jawan Nagar, modern mechanical machinery has been deployed to accelerate the desilting process and enhance operational efficiency.

Sohail Qadir Cheema emphasized that desilting and cleaning of sewerage lines are being carried out rigorously and without delay, assuring that these efforts will produce positive results for the city’s drainage system.

