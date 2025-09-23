Open Menu

District Administration Takes Efforts To Revive Health Facilities Under Reform Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM

District administration takes efforts to revive health facilities under reform drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kalat, Captain (R) Jameel Baloch said that all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and hospitals in the district are now fully operational as the health sector has undergone a significant transformation.

DC Jameel Baloch shared that since assuming office in March 2025, the district administration has implemented a comprehensive reform policy aimed at ensuring staff presence and enhancing service delivery across public health facilities.

As a result, 22 BHUs, 3 Rural Health Centers, and the 50-bed District Teaching Hospital are now providing round-the-clock medical care.

A key initiative has been the establishment of a specialized center at the District Teaching Hospital to combat Leishmaniasis. The center now administers Glucantime injections—an internationally recognized treatment for the disease.

“We are taking emergency measures to deal with Leishmaniasis cases in the district,” said DC Baloch, adding that the Health Monitoring Committee has been activated to ensure timely and effective care.

The hospital also now offers regular surgical services for deliveries and emergencies, supported by a dedicated 24-hour gynecology and trauma unit.

To extend healthcare access, the district administration has launched a series of free medical camps. The first was held today at the Rural Health Center and Trauma Center in Rodnejo, where Medical Officer Dr. Yahya Mengal and his team provided treatment and free medication to patients.

The camp also delivered vital health education to pregnant women and children, focusing on disease prevention and maternal care.

DC Jameel Baloch reaffirmed his commitment to public health, stating that more medical camps will be organized across Kalat to ensure healthcare reaches every corner of the district.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

2 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

3 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

3 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

3 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

3 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan