District Administration Takes Efforts To Revive Health Facilities Under Reform Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kalat, Captain (R) Jameel Baloch said that all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and hospitals in the district are now fully operational as the health sector has undergone a significant transformation.
DC Jameel Baloch shared that since assuming office in March 2025, the district administration has implemented a comprehensive reform policy aimed at ensuring staff presence and enhancing service delivery across public health facilities.
As a result, 22 BHUs, 3 Rural Health Centers, and the 50-bed District Teaching Hospital are now providing round-the-clock medical care.
A key initiative has been the establishment of a specialized center at the District Teaching Hospital to combat Leishmaniasis. The center now administers Glucantime injections—an internationally recognized treatment for the disease.
“We are taking emergency measures to deal with Leishmaniasis cases in the district,” said DC Baloch, adding that the Health Monitoring Committee has been activated to ensure timely and effective care.
The hospital also now offers regular surgical services for deliveries and emergencies, supported by a dedicated 24-hour gynecology and trauma unit.
To extend healthcare access, the district administration has launched a series of free medical camps. The first was held today at the Rural Health Center and Trauma Center in Rodnejo, where Medical Officer Dr. Yahya Mengal and his team provided treatment and free medication to patients.
The camp also delivered vital health education to pregnant women and children, focusing on disease prevention and maternal care.
DC Jameel Baloch reaffirmed his commitment to public health, stating that more medical camps will be organized across Kalat to ensure healthcare reaches every corner of the district.
