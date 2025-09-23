Open Menu

24 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab: Health Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM

24 new dengue cases reported in Punjab: Health Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) At least 24 new dengue cases have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

According to the report of the new cases, 18 were reported from Rawalpindi, two each from Lahore and Attock, and one each from Chakwal and Kasur.

So far this year, Punjab has recorded 1,055 confirmed dengue cases, with the highest number reported from Rawalpindi, where 484 cases have been registered. Lahore has reported 166 cases, while Murree has seen 102 cases this season.

Health officials urged citizens to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of dengue.

