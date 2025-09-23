Anti-dengue measures discussed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed an accelerated anti-dengue campaign saying that the coming week is most suitable for dengue mosquito breeding.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee here on Tuesday, attended by the Assistant Commissioners, Chief Executive Officer Health, CEO education and other officers of concerned departments.

The Deputy Commissioner said that monitoring teams should be active in every ward, UC and school level.

He directed the field staff to submit their reports on anti-dengue measures on a daily basis.

The DC directed to further intensify the awareness campaign among the citizens and said that the accumulation of water in homes, offices, educational institutions and parks should be immediately drained to prevent dengue breeding. He further said that all resources should be utilized for dengue control as per the instructions of the Punjab government.