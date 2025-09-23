One killed, another Injured in dumper accident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A youth was killed and another seriously injured when a high-speed dumper hit them on Memon Goth Road in Malir on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel and Rescue sources said the deceased was identified as Shah Nawaz, while the injured youth was identified as Shah Noor.

Both victims were residents of Dar Muhammad Goth, Malir.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Following the accident, residents of the area staged a protest and blocked Memon Goth Road, demanding action against reckless driving.