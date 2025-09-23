UoG Launches National Literacy Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The University of Gujrat launched the National Literacy Drive at its Hafiz Hayat Campus.
Under the initiative, every undergraduate, graduate, and associate degree student will be required to educate one illiterate person, aged 15 to 45 years, in order to complete their degree. Students will be guided by institutional focal persons and will use government-provided literacy books in urdu and mathematics.
Deputy Director of Literacy at the National Commission for Human Development Rafaqat Warraich was the resource person at the ceremony.
Deputy Director of Operations Shehzad Humayun, Shafiq Ahmed Khalid, and Shafqat Hussnain also attended, while Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof.
Dr. Shahid Iqbal coordinated the event.
Addressing the participants, Rafaqat Warraich said islam placed great emphasis on education, and the first revelation, “Iqra,” was a message to spread knowledge. He said the drive, launched under the prime minister’s vision, aimed to raise the literacy rate by engaging students to educate one illiterate person within 12 weeks.
The initiative will also form part of the Social Work and Community Engagement course, carrying 10 marks. Other speakers, including Shehzad Humayun and Prof. Dr. Shahid Iqbal, highlighted the technical aspects and implementation phases of the drive. Participants from different faculties and departments shared recommendations for improving its effectiveness.
