CM grieved over death of three people in Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of three people who drowned in a sewer disposal well in Raiwind.

The chief minister extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

Taking notice of the tragic incident, she sought a report on how the workers were sent into the well without proper safety equipment.