CM Grieved Over Death Of Three People In Raiwind
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of three people who drowned in a sewer disposal well in Raiwind.
The chief minister extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.
Taking notice of the tragic incident, she sought a report on how the workers were sent into the well without proper safety equipment.
