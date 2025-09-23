Illegal logging in Torghar echoes in PA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The issue of illegal tree cutting and deforestation in Torghar district has echoed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday.

PTI MPA Laiq Muhammad highlighted the matter in the House, stating that large-scale illegal logging was taking place in Torghar’s forests.

Responding to the concern, government MPA Mosavir Shah said that transparent investigations must be conducted and stressed that such unconstitutional practices would never be tolerated.

Following approval from the House, the matter was officially referred to the relevant committee for further action.