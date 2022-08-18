11 more dengue patients surfaces in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 11 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 110.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases, five patients had arrived from Chak Jalaldin, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Kulyial and one each from Dhoke Hukamdad, Potohar town area and Islamabad.

During the last 24 hours, he added that around 83 dengue fever suspects were brought to the city's hospitals, out of which eleven tested positive.

Dr Sajjad said that the district administration had sealed 342 premises, registered 862 FIRs, issued challans to 1,082, notices to 5,075, and a fine of Rs 2,972,500 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1, 2022, to date.

He added that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Furthermore, the health official urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water as water accumulation was a leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue fever./395