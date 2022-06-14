UrduPoint.com

11 National Universities Participate In A Series Of Webinars On Linguistics

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A series of webinars were organized under the patronage of Islamia University Bahawalpur providing a platform to scholars, academics and students from eleven national universities and two colleges from across the country to speak their minds on linguistics.

Almost a month-long activity began last month on May 16 and continued till June 11 during which senior faculty members participated as speakers, says an official release issued here.

Vice Chancellor IUB, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob (T.I), Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Jawed Hassaan Chandio, department of English Linguistics, IUB, had taken the initiative, enabling exchange of views on linguistics. A similar series of webinars was also organized by the department of English Linguistics last year, 2021.

Speakers spoke on different domains of Linguistics and English Linguistics such as Phonetics, Morphology, Discourse, Stylistics, Critical Thinking, Translation Studies, Communication Skills and Language Disorders.

The webinar series concluded with vote of thanks from Dr. Riaz Hussain, the head English Linguistics department, who appreciated the faculty members of the department for their support and cooperation.

Scholars and academics from Bahuddin Zakariya University Multan, GSCWU Bahawalpur, Government College University Faisalabad, Mehran UET Pakistan, NUML Multan campus, Government Post Graduate College Burewala, GC University Hyderabad, OAK Consulting education Karachi, Ghazi University DG Khan, Govt Willayat Hussain Graduate College Multan, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Balochistan, University of Sahiwal were the participants.

Moreover, an international expert in Gender and Women in Peace and Security, Tunisia, North Africa, Ms. Salw Sahloul, Shahrez Rafique Qureshi from the Ministry of Defence, Nabila Abbas, a Youth Activist and Dr Saqib, assistant to chairman senate also attended the webinars.

