11 Shops Sealed, 10 Arrested For Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 09:51 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration sealed 11 shops, arrested 10, and imposed fine amout 10,500 on shopkeepers involved in profiteering

According to the ICT spokesperson, the operation was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon with the assistant commissioners (ACs) conducting raids in their respective areas to combat price increases, encroachment, hygiene issues, and professional beggars.

During the operation, the ACs carried out inspections at 158 places and imposed a fine of Rs 10,500 for price gouging, and sealed 11 shops. Some 10 shopkeepers were also arrested and subsequently taken to the local police station while FIR against one shopkeeper was also registered.

Furthermore, 15 professional beggars were apprehended and handed over to the police for further legal action.

In addition to addressing price increases, the ICT administration also acted against illegal clinics and sheesha cafes, aiming to maintain order and safety within the city.

The use of polythene bags was also inspected during the operation, resulting in the confiscation of polythene bags.

The administration also took notice of unauthorized fuel agencies as well, leading to the closure of three illegal petrol filling agencies and an illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling station while four persons were shifted to police station over violation.

It is worth mentioning here that the ICT administration remains dedicated to conducting regular operations against encroachments, price gouging, and professional beggars.

