117 Engineering students show compassion through blood donation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A total of 117 young engineering students of Friday generously donated blood to help Thalassemia-affected children, at a Grand Blood Donation Camp organized by Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank at Heavy Industries Taxila Education City (Hi-Tech University) Taxila.

Both faculty members and professors, along with students from diverse departments, including mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, biomedical engineering, and software engineering, actively participated in donating blood.

During this event, Zammurd Khan, the pattern in chief Pakistan Sweet Home, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the future engineers and professors who contributed by donating blood.

Zamard Khan mentioned his immense happiness at witnessing the substantial participation of students from Pakistan's premier engineering university in the noble mission of saving the lives of those in need through blood donation.

Undoubtedly, these young people will later play crucial roles in advancing their nation and country during their practical lives.

Their selfless dedication to serving humanity makes our youth truly exceptional. These students are priceless assets for our nation and country, capable of shaping their homeland's future.

He called on individuals from various walks of life to support this noble cause.

Certainly, the young students consistently contribute by donating blood to aid children affected by Thalassemia in challenging circumstances. The speaker urged individuals from diverse backgrounds, encompassing doctors, engineers, professors, lawyers, and others, to join in this commendable humanitarian endeavor and become allies in this noble initiative.

Director Asad Bin Azam of Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank mentioned that they regularly conduct blood donation camps at various locations in the city.

He said the campaign persists across colleges, universities, and institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. With over 16,000 blood donations gathered so far, they have safeguarded the lives of more than 48,000 innocent individuals. The Pakistan Sweet Home Blood Bank team is committed to ensuring prompt blood provision to eligible patients at thalassemia centers and hospitals throughout the city.

Raja Jahangir, former Director of Pakistan Baitul Mal, and Major (Rtd) Muhammad Fayaz from Sundus Foundation graced the occasion with their presence at the camp.